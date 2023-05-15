UP CM Yogi instructs officers to provide financial aid to people suffering from serious diseases

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed officials to send applications seeking financial assistance for the treatment of patients suffering from severe diseases to the government at the earliest.

CM Yogi said, "People suffering from serious illnesses would be treated in the best hospitals and their weak economic conditions would not be an obstacle."

CM Yogi gave these instructions during Janata Darshan held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan at Gorakhnath temple.

Most attendees at the Janata Darshan on Monday had come to seek financial support from the CM to treat serious diseases.

The Chief Minister listened to the problems of the people patiently and assured them of prompt redressal of their complaints.

When a woman pleaded with the CM for financial help for the treatment of a family member in a hospital in Lucknow, which might not qualify for providing medical assistance, the Chief Minister immediately directed the officials to get the patient admitted to SGPGI or KGMU.

The CM asked the woman if she had an Ayushman Card and when she denied having it, he still assured her of financial assistance.

The CM directed the officers to estimate the treatment cost and send it to the government as soon as possible.

He told the woman that she would receive a call from the district magistrate regarding financial help for treatment.

The CM assured all the people seeking financial assistance for the treatment of diseases that once the process of estimation is completed, adequate funds will be released from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister handed over the prayer letters of all the people to the concerned administration and police officers and directed them to address the problems of the people sensitively and get them resolved promptly.

Some people from districts outside the Gorakhpur division also attended the Janata Darshan.

The Chief Minister assured a person from Moradabad that the process of solving his problem would have started as soon as he reached home.

The Chief Minister also showered his love on children accompanying their parents, inquired about their studies and gave them chocolates while encouraging them to work hard.

