UP CM Yogi showers flowers from chopper on Kanwariyas at Delhi-Meerut highway

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 14 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath showered flowers from a helicopter on Kanwariyas at the Delhi-Meerut highway on Friday.

The Chief Minister directly reached the Delhi-Meerut highway from Saharanpur where he showered flowers on the thousands of Shiva devotees gathered there.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh and Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad were also present during this time.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, flowers were showered on the devotees of Shiva from the helicopter by the administration and senior police officers. From Meerut to Barnawa, the Kanwariyas received a floral shower.

It is worth mentioning that flowers have been showered on the Kanwariyas every year since the Yogi government came into power in Uttar Pradesh. A few days ago, officers showered flowers on the devotees in Varanasi too.

The Commissioner, DM and other senior officials took off in a helicopter from the Meerut police line.

An aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra was conducted in the entire district and its boundaries. DM and SSP welcomed Kanwariyas in the Meerut district by showering flowers from a helicopter.

Flowers were showered on the Augharnath temple via Police Line, Begumpul, Sivaya Toll, Mataur, Sakoti, Dadri, Khatauli, Salawa, Nanu Pul, Poothkhas Bridge, Jani Bridge, Niwari, Mohidinpur, Partapur Interchange, Subharti, Kankarkheda flyover.

Furthermore, flowers were showered from the police line in Baghpat to the railway crossing, Barnawa police post, Galhaita village, and Puramahadev temple.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor