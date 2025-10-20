UP CM Yogi spreads Diwali cheer among slum residents in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Oct 20 On the occasion of Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited a slum area and celebrated the festival by distributing sweets and gifts among the residents, spreading joy and festive spirit.

CM Yogi also distributed sweets to around 200 sanitation workers and 50 boatmen at Ram Katha Park before departing from Ayodhya.

During the visit, the Chief Minister praised the cleanliness of the locality and extended his greetings to the people.

Expressing happiness, he said he "felt fortunate" to visit the settlement and lauded the residents for maintaining such cleanliness, calling it the foundation of a healthy life.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', he said, "If the neighbourhood isn't clean, people will raise questions, but this small settlement has set a wonderful example of cleanliness, for which I extend my heartfelt congratulations."

Highlighting the spirit of the festival, he said, "Diwali is a festival of joy and enthusiasm that unites everyone. The lamp of Ayodhya will become a symbol of light throughout the world, and the sanctity of this place will bring the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi."

He urged people to light lamps in their homes on Diwali, saying that it would invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, while also advising them to celebrate safely so that no one is harmed.

Local residents participated enthusiastically in the celebration and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for visiting their locality and making the festival memorable.

His visit, they said, not only brought festive cheer but also reinforced the message of cleanliness and unity.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya to offer prayers.

CM Yogi also took to X and extended greetings, stating, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, the eternal righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence."

"May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life," he added.

