UP CM Yogi to visit Chitrakoot on Tulsidas Jayanti, attend 'sahitya sammelan'

Chitrakoot, July 31 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Chitrakoot on Thursday, marking the concluding day of the birth anniversary celebrations of Goswami Tulsidas, the revered author of Shri Ramcharitmanas and a devoted follower of Lord Ram.

Goswami Tulsidas is a revered personality in Hinduism. He is honoured for his profound understanding and righteous actions. It is said that Tulsidas experienced divine interactions with Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama. His literary contributions significantly influenced the Bhakti movement, encouraging devotion among many.

The Chief Minister will also attend a special event at the Tulsi Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Ganiwan, operated by the Deendayal Research Institute, where a statue of Goswami Tulsidas will be installed.

After unveiling the statue at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, CM Yogi will proceed to Rajapur, where he will first visit Tulsi Janm Kutir and later attend the Tulsi Sahitya Sammelan at Tulsi Resort. The literary gathering is being hosted under the patronage of Saint Morari Bapu, who has already arrived at the venue a day in advance.

A widely accepted notion suggests that Saint Tulsidas was aided by Lord Hanuman while writing the Ramcharitmanas. Some people even view him as an incarnation of Sage Valmiki, the first author of the Ramayana.

Meanwhile, extensive preparations have been underway for over a week in anticipation of the Chief Minister's visit.

The district administration has been meticulously planning crowd management and security arrangements. Inspection teams examined entry and exit routes, temple surroundings, parking areas, and overall logistics.

SP Arun Kumar Singh instructed CO Rajapur and the local police to carry out a thorough review of houses located along the Chief Minister's route. These homes are designated for rooftop security duties, with drones used to inspect rooftops and ensure comprehensive surveillance.

