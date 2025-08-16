UP CM Yogi to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Janmashtami, to launch development projects

Mathura, Aug 16 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Mathura on Saturday to participate in the Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, during which he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to land at the helipad of Deendayal Upadhyaya Veterinary Science University around 11:25 A.M. From there, he will proceed to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers.

During his visit, he will also plant a sapling in the temple premises as part of the programme.

Later in the day, CM Yogi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects in Mathura at a ceremony to be held at the Panchjanya Auditorium.

He will also honour sants and watch a documentary on Mount Giriraj, also known as Govardhan Hill.

In view of the Chief Minister's visit and the large number of devotees expected for the festivities, elaborate security measures have been put in place.

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed across Mathura to maintain order and ensure the safety of visitors during the celebrations.

Earlier in the morning, CM Yogi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami through a post on X.

He wrote, "I bow to Krishna, the universal teacher! Heartfelt congratulations and auspicious wishes to all on the sacred birth anniversary of Lord Shri Krishna, the foundation of the entire universe, the playful one, and the supreme yogi, 'Shri Krishna Janmashtami!'"

"May the Murlidhar infuse love, compassion, and devotion into everyone's life and bring welfare to the entire creation. Jai Shri Krishna," he added.

On Janmashtami in Mathura, the Leela of Radha-Krishna will be performed, along with various cultural programs at Bhagwat Bhawan Leela Manch within the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex.

Approximately 400 artists will showcase their talents at the temple premises and city squares.

The events are being organised on Saturday and Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad and the Tourism Department.

