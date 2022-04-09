UP CMO's Twitter account hacked
By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 02:06 AM2022-04-09T02:06:55+5:302022-04-09T02:15:02+5:30
Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday.
Twitter account of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked on Saturday.
UP CMO (@CMOfficeUP) Twitter account has four million followers at present.
The breach came to light when unknown hackers used the UP CMO Twitter handle to publish a post based on a tutorial called "How to turn your BAYC/MAYC animated on Twitter". In addition, a cartoonist picture was used as a profile picture on the UP CMO account.
The unidentified hackers also posted a thread of some random tweets on the UP CMO account.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app