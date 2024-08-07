UP cobbler whose shop was visited by Rahul Gandhi meets Sultanpur DM

New Delhi, Aug 7 Ramchet, a cobbler in Uttar Pradesh, who shot to national fame after his shop was visited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last month, met Sultanpur District Magistrate (DM) on Wednesday and apprised her about the problems that he was facing regarding the government's welfare schemes.

Ramchet attended the Janata Darshan programme, organised by Sultanpur DM Kritika Jyotsana.

He was accompanied by a group of Congress leaders, where they sought the DM's attention in ensuring that he receives the benefits of the government's welfare schemes

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Sultanpur unit Congress chief Abhishek Singh Rana said that they informed the DM that Ramchet was not getting the benefits of the government's welfare schemes, and they urged her to make amends for the same.

Ramchet said that he does not have a house under PM Awas Yojana, he is not a beneficiary of government schemes, and moreover, his ration card had also been discontinued a month ago.

He also said that the DM assured him of resolving all his issues within a week.

The District Development officer (DDO) has reportedly been instructed by the DM to resolve Ramchet's problems, within seven days.

DDO Ajay Kumar Pandey said that all issues are being looked into, and necessary action will be taken.

Congress leaders, who accompanied him, told the mediapersons about the cobbler's daily travails and said that if Ramchet's grievances are not addressed within a week, they would begin a demonstration against the authorities.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi paid an unscheduled visit to Ramchet's shop in Vidhayak Nagar on the outskirts of Sultanpur and stitched a shoe for him.

Days after the visit, the cobbler has been receiving offers in lakhs to sell the slipper stitched by the Congress MP but he insists that he would not sell it ever as this has given a new identity to him.

"After meeting Rahul Gandhi, my life has changed. People stop their cars in front of my shop and take selfies with me," he said while recalling the memorable meeting with the Leader of the Opposition.

