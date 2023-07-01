UP collected revenue of over Rs 46,000 crore in first quarter: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1 : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday reviewed the updated status of non-tax revenue receipts in the current financial year in a high-level meeting held at his official residence on Saturday, a press release said.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna was also present at the meeting.

As per the official press release, the Chief Minister also received the details of revenue collection targets and relative achievements in Goods Services Tax, Value Added Tax, Excise, Stamp and Registration, Transport, Land Revenue and Energy on the occasion and gave necessary guidelines to the departmental officers.

"Money received in the form of revenue belongs to the public, and is being used in the public interest," CM Yogi said.

During the meeting, the CM said that due to planned efforts, the non-tax revenue collection of the state is continuously increasing.

"In the first quarter of the current financial year, revenue of more than Rs 46,000 crores has been collected so far through various means. It includes Rs 26,000 collected from GST/VAT, Rs 10,000 crore as excise tax, Rs 6,000 crore from stamp and registration and more than Rs 2400 crore from transport. This condition can be called satisfactory. This is the amount collected from the public which will be spent in the development of the state and in public welfare works," CM Yogi said, informed the statement.

"There are immense possibilities in Uttar Pradesh. We should also create new sources to increase revenue collection. Concerted efforts should be made in line with the GST and VAT collection target of Rs 1.50 lakh crore for the current financial year," the CM said.

CM Yogi expressed concern that the theft of revenue is a national loss. "There is a need to raise awareness to prevent attempts to evade GST. Collect solid information before proceeding with the raid. Intelligence needs to be improved," he said.

"There is a need to increase the activation of Special Disciplinary Units and Mobile Team Units. However, in recent times, due to their vigilance, success has been achieved in effectively curbing tax evasion. Still, there is a need for a comprehensive improvement in the working style. Qualified skilled and efficient officers should be posted in the field," CM Yogi added.

"To increase revenue collection, a clear target should be given to the field officers at the government level. This should be reviewed weekly/monthly. The quarterly review will continue from my end. All concerned departments should make every necessary effort for revenue collection relative to the target," CM Yogi added.

CM Yogi instructed officials that strict action should be taken against the activities of making and selling illegal liquor. "Such activity should not happen in any district. It should also be ensured that liquor shops do not operate near religious places, schools, highways etc".

"Vehicles engaged in mining work should not be overloaded under any circumstances. It is against the rules and also causes accidents. Therefore, it should be dealt with strictly," CM Yogi said, informed the statement.

