UP Cong President slams BJP over bail of accused in BHU rape case

New Delhi, Sep 1 Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai called out the BJP on Sunday, accusing the party of 'hypocrisy' after two accused in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student rape case were granted bail and reportedly welcomed with garlands.

Rai condemned the release, stating, "A young girl was raped seven months ago by three members of the BJP IT cell. Despite the BJP's efforts to protect the accused, they were eventually arrested due to pressure from BHU students, the general public, and Congress. Now, because of a weak prosecution system, two of the accused have been granted bail."

The incident in question occurred on November 2, 2023, when a 20-year-old BHU student was allegedly attacked by three men while out with a friend. The victim was reportedly abducted, stripped, and sexually assaulted by the three accused on the IIT-BHU campus in Varanasi.

Following their arrest in January 2024, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to two of the accused after seven months in jail. However, the bail application for the third accused, Saksha Patel, was denied, with a review of his case set for September 14, 2024.

According to reports, the two accused were welcomed with garlands upon their release, sparking outrage.

The Congress State President expressed his dismay, saying, "It is disheartening that such incidents are occurring in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While he speaks of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,' rapists are being celebrated."

He further criticised the BJP's response to the case, calling it "hypocritical."

"On one hand, the government claims to seek justice, but on the other, under its watch, a weak judicial system allows two of the accused to be granted bail, and BJP workers celebrate them as if they were welcoming the Prime Minister himself," Rai said.

He also noted the lack of strict action against the accused, pointing out, "Neither their homes were bulldozed, nor was any strict action taken against them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor