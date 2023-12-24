UP cop held for sexually assaulting woman
By IANS | Published: December 24, 2023 08:00 AM2023-12-24T08:00:20+5:302023-12-24T08:05:03+5:30
Aurraiya, Dec 24 The Uttar Pradesh's Auraiyya police have arrested a Sub-Inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over the past three years.
Police identified the accused as Mukesh Kumar, 28, who was the investigating officer in a dowry harassment case filed by the woman in 2020 against her husband and in-laws.
Superintendent of Police (Auraiyya) Charu Nigam suspended Kumar and said: “The accused has been booked on rape charges. The woman has been sent for a medical examination and further investigations are underway.”
