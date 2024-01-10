UP cop, others thrash student, urinate in his mouth

Kanpur, Jan 10 In a shocking incident, a head constable and about a dozen other men in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur allegedly thrashed a student, fired a bullet to scare him and then urinated into his mouth one by one, the police said.

The men abducted the Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) student named Ayush Dwivedi, 23, from the Civil Lines area where he had come to meet someone, drove him five km away to Cooperganj where they assaulted him.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against the MCA student in October last year and the complainant was the head constable.

The accused, who took the MCA student to the railway tracks near Cooperganj after kidnapping him, even forced the 23-year-old to drink their urine as well as lick their spit from the slippers, the police added.

The bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earlobe.

The police have arrested three persons, including a head constable identified as Dharmendra Yadav posted with the Local Intelligence Unit, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Nilabja Choudhury.

