UP cop suspended for sharing post on Palestine

Lucknow, Oct 16 A Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been suspended and a departmental enquiry initiated against him for allegedly sharing a post in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on a social media platform, said senior officials.

The officials said the constable was identified as Suhail Ansari, a Bareilly resident, was posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district for the past few months.

Kheri DSP Sandeep Singh, who is posted as circle officer (city) there, said an additional superintendent of police rank officer was inquiring about the constable and his inclination as well as Palestine supportive post on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor