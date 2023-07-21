U.P couple electrocuted by high tension cable in orchard

Aligarh (UP), July 21 A couple was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a high-tension overhead cable while working in a guava orchard in Mohanpur village of the district, sources said on Friday.

The victims, identified as farmer Resham Pal (42), and his wife Geeta Devi (40), are survived by three minor children -- Sharad Kumar (16), Debu Kukar (15), and Diksha (6).

Pal's brother Jitendra Kumar said the deaths took place on Wednesday due to negligence on the part of the power department.

“An electric wire fell on the ground leading to the incident. My brother and his wife were spraying pesticides on the trees in the orchard when a live electric wire fell on the ground. My brother accidentally came into contact with the exposed wire and got electrocuted. My sister-in-law rushed to save him but she too was electrocuted." Giriraj Singh, Pal's uncle, said.

“My nephew and his wife had rented the orchard and were working on it for the past three years. They would live and work inside the orchard. Compensation should be provided to the victim's family as they have three children."

However, officials of the power department refuted the allegations and said that the duo was electrocuted by "electrical fencing surrounding the orchard".

Raghavendra Singh, superintendent executive (rural) of the power department, said, “This incident has nothing to do with the department. The orchard was surrounded by electric fencing to prevent stray animals from entering the area.”

Akrabad SHO MP Singh, said the matter is being probed and that no complaint has been filed so far.

