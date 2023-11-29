UP court issues NBW against Jaya Prada in 2019 case

Moradabad, Nov 29 An MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada in connection with a case dating back to 2019.

The case stems from a felicitation ceremony at Habitat Muslim Inter College in Moradabad, where derogatory remarks were made against Jaya Prada by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP S.T. Hasan.

Veteran SP leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam who were also present at the event, have been named as accused in the case.

Special public prosecutor Mohanlal Bishnoi said: "A case was registered by the police in Moradabad. In this case, Jaya Prada was called several times for testimony, and bailable warrants were issued to her. Today, her application was rejected, leading to the issuance of a Non-Bailable Warrant against her in the Moradabad court."

He informed that there are six accused persons in the case including Azam Khan, Abdullah Azam, ST Hasan, Hazar Khan, and Arif Hassan.

The alleged objectionable remarks were made at an event organised to honour Azam Khan after he defeated Jaya Prada, a former party colleague, in the 2019 parliamentary elections where she contested the polls on a BJP ticket.

The FIR in the case was filed at the Katghar police station under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Similarly in October, an MP-MLA court in Rampur issued a non-bailable warrant against former MP Jaya Prada in a case related to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

In this case too, the NBW was issued as she failed to appear personally in court for the hearing.

In a separate legal episode, the actress-turned-politician faced legal consequences earlier this year.

In August, a Chennai court sentenced her to six months in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 in connection with a case related to failing to pay Employees' State Insurance funds to the employees of her theatrical business.

Business associates Ram Kumar and Raja Babu were also found guilty in the same case.

