UP: Court to hear charges in Hathras stampede case today

New Delhi, Dec 21 A local court will hear charges on Saturday, in connection with the tragic stampede at a religious congregation organised by self-styled godman Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as "Bhole Baba," in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district, earlier in July this year in which 121 people died.

The stampede, which occurred on July 2 in Phulrai village during a ‘Satsang,’ led to the deaths of at least 121 people, including women and children, and is considered one of the worst such tragedies in the region. Bodies were found piled atop one another as devotees suffocated in the overcrowded venue.

The Divisional Commissioner of Aligarh, Chaitra V. had confirmed 87 fatalities immediately after the incident and highlighted the Uttar Pradesh administration's focus on providing medical aid and relief to the injured.

In his first public reaction to the incident, Bhole Baba had described the tragedy as inevitable, stating, “Whoever has come to this Earth will have to depart one day.” He further alleged that the stampede was a result of a conspiracy to tarnish his reputation.

According to Bhole Baba and his counsel, A.P. Singh, eyewitness accounts suggest that a poisonous substance was sprayed at the gathering, causing panic and chaos. They claim this was a deliberate attempt to malign his name.

The stampede had sparked widespread outrage and calls for accountability. Today’s hearing will determine the charges against Bhole Baba and others involved in organising the event.

The incident has raised serious concerns about crowd management at large religious gatherings, with critics questioning the organisers’ preparedness and the role of local authorities in preventing such disasters.

The court’s decision is eagerly awaited as victims’ families and the public seek justice for the lives lost in the tragic incident.

