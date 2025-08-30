UP crime: Three-Year-Old Girl Raped by Young man in Sonbhadra, Case Registered Against Accused

Young man from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra has been accused of raping three-year-old girl. The accused is on run and special police team is formed to arrest the culprit. According to information man had enticed the minor, who was visiting her maternal grandparents, by offering her a candy. He allegedly raped her, dropped her off at her home and absconded.

As per the Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, this incident was reported by the women's helpline 1090 on Friday evening. Following which case has been filed against the accused and police team is searching. (Reported by PTI)

The victim was admitted to the district hospital and is in stable condition with no internal injuries, according to doctors.