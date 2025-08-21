UP Crime: Two Arrested After Police Encounter in Ghaziabad Gangrape-Suicide Case

In major breakthrough Uttar Pradesh police has arrested two accused in connection to gangraping case. Arrest was made after the encounter, were accused identified as Rohit and Veer Singh was shot on their legs in open fire near Nithora underpass. Following the arrest seized pistols, cartridges, and a stolen bike. On August 18, Monday accused allegedly took the girl on a motorcycle to a deserted forest.

Police said On Wednesday August 20 mentally challenged girl was found dead in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, days after she was allegedly gangraped. The girl's family stated she communicated the assault, allegedly by three men, through gestures.

Family stated that she was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital for her speech and hearing impairments. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further details are pending the autopsy report.