UP Crime: Woman Found Dead with Bullet Injury, Husband Accused of Murder

Uttar Pradesh: 26-year-old woman was found dead with gunshot in under suspicious circumstances in the Arya Nagar locality of the Nagar Kotwali area in Hapur district. This incident occurred on Tuesday morning and police has taken deceased husband for questioning. Deceased Babli was found dead with gunshot wound to the right temple. According to Amarujala reports, relatives rushed to the house on Tuesday morning after hearing a commotion, where they discovered Babli’s body lying on the floor.

As per the information given by relatives, wife and husband used to fight a lot over alcohol addiction, and a dispute regarding the same issue had allegedly occurred on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, police received information regarding the death and they arrived at the scene.

CO Anita Chauhan stated that the case appears to be murder. Sachin, the accused husband, was taken into custody. Based on his information, police recovered the country-made pistol hidden on the house's roof after the incident. CO Chauhan confirmed a thorough investigation is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on evidence gathered.

Divyanshi is the four-year-old daughter of the couple. A year ago, they moved to a new house in Pilkhuwa, near the wife's parents. Police recovered a pistol from the roof, believed to have been discarded after the incident. Family members reported that the husband's alcohol addiction was a frequent source of marital conflict, including an argument the night before.