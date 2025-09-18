UP Crime: Youth Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping Minor Girl After Taking Her to Bangalore

Uttar Pradesh: Man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl . As per the information, girl had gone to Sikandarpur town for coaching on September 3 2025 , but did not return home. Following which, on September 9, based on a complaint from the girl's father, a case was registered against unknown persons at the Sikandarpur police station. Police started investigation and rescued the girl on Wednesday.

Police told on Thursday that, Victim accused Krishna Chauhan had kidnapped her, taken her to Bangalore and raped her. Singh stated that police added sections 87 (kidnapping) and 65 (rape) of the BNS, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act, to the case. The accused was arrested near Sikandarpur town on Wednesday based on informant information, produced in a local court, and subsequently sent to jail.

In Separate incident, 19-year-old yoga practitioner has lodged a rape and harassment complaint against a well-known instructor based in West Bengaluru, alleging that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the guise of helping her win a national medal. The police registered the case on August 30, invoking Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the alleged abuse reportedly began when the victim was still a minor.

According to a TOI report, authorities are now attempting to trace the accused, who owns a yoga training institute and serves as the secretary of a related association. The young woman, who has practised yoga for many years, stated in her complaint that the accused had known her since 2019. Their professional association deepened when she began participating in competitive events from 2021 onwards.

A significant escalation occurred in November 2023, when she was 17 and travelled to Thailand with the teacher for a yoga championship. She alleged that he sexually harassed her during the trip, an incident that forced her to abandon the competition.