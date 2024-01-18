UP Day to focus on state’s rich cultural heritage this year

Lucknow, Jan 18 Uttar Pradesh will celebrate UP Day on January 24 this year by focusing on its rich cultural heritage.

To celebrate the day, several programmes will be organised on this theme in all districts of the state from January 24 to 26.

However, main programmes will be organised in Lucknow, Noida and New Delhi.

State Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has asked the museum directorate and archaeology department to organise an exhibition of records related to the heritage of the state.

The state archives and the Lalit Kala Akademi have been directed to organise an exhibition on history of the state and a painting camp, respectively.

The information department has also been directed to hold an exhibition highlighting achievements of state government.

Mishra has given instructions to organise exhibitions based on new technology and AI, cultural heritage of Ayodhya and Ramayana tradition, Mission Shakti, defence equipment, tourism potential of the state, modern agriculture and organic products.

He said that notable works of various departments should also be displayed and all programmes should be widely publicized on social media.

An exhibition will be organised to highlight One District One Product scheme of government, he said and added that tool kits should be distributed to beneficiaries trained under ODOP and Vishwakarma scheme.

Sports department will honour players who have brought glory to the state at national and international level.

