UP: Debt-ridden realtor ends life in office

Lucknow, March 12 A property dealer died of gunshot wounds at his office in Sushant Golf City under mysterious circumstances.

The police said that prima facie it appears that the victim had committed suicide.

Aditya Mishra, 47, a native of Malauli village of Gosainganj area, was staying at a house in Gomti Nagar. He ran his office from Sushant Golf City area.

Police said the body of realtor Aditya Mishra has been sent for postmortem and a four-page suicide note, and a pistol recovered from the scene.

The victim used the revolver of his acquaintance from Gorakhpur.

The police claimed that the realtor was unhappy after he did not get an NOC from the irrigation department for one of his projects.

Mishra’s staff said that while in office on Monday, he spoke to someone on phone and shortly after, he shot himself.

The staff and other office owners/businessmen heard a gunshot and when they rushed inside the office, they found Mishra in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Mishra was suffering from depression due to the loss of crores of rupees he had borrowed from his acquaintances for various projects, and he was under pressure to refund the money.

