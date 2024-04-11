UP district launches 'Har Ghar Sakora Abhiyan' to promote voter awareness & bird welfare

Lucknow/Gonda, April 11 The Gonda district administration in Uttar Pradesh has launched a unique initiative, linking elections with a bird welfare programme.

The district administration has launched the 'Har Ghar Sakora Campaign' on the occasion of National Pet Day on April 11.

As part of this campaign, clay pots adorned with voter awareness slogans are being installed throughout the city. These slogans, inscribed on Sakoras (water bowls), not only aim to inspire voters to participate in the election but also serve to provide nourishment and hydration to birds.

The district administration is striving to engage both birds and voters, by installing an increasing number of Sakoras in urban and rural areas.

District Magistrate Neha Sharma said that in urban areas, traditional earthen pots (Sakora) adorned with voter awareness messages are being installed on trees.

These Sakoras are designed to attract sparrows, parrots, cuckoos, munias, and other birds, providing them with water and grains to alleviate their hunger and thirst during the summer.

Additionally, the slogans written on these pots aim to raise voter awareness.

This initiative is poised to create a significant impact on the history of voter awareness in Gonda.

Neha Sharma further highlighted that this programme is aligned with the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SWEEP) programme of the Election Commission.

This initiative serves to encourage the efforts of potters and local artists engaged in crafting clay toys.

Sharma has instructed all department officers to place "Sakoras" around their offices and homes to display voter awareness slogans.

This initiative aims to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

