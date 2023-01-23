UP: Doctor booked for patient's death
Amroha, Jan 23 A gynaecologist has been booked for the death of a female patient, allegedly due to the negligence in a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha.
Amroha's chief medical officer Dr Rajiv Singhal said that a district three-member probe team has been formed to investigate the matter.
An FIR has been lodged against the doctor on the complaint of the deceased woman's husband.
The woman Radha, a mother of two, had died on Friday.
Her family alleged that the doctor left a portion of the bandage inside her abdomen when he operated on her.
Mahendra Saini, the husband of the deceased woman, said he took his wife to a private hospital where she underwent a surgery around a month ago.
Officials said even after the operation, she could not get relief and she went back to the same hospital.
However, after a few days when there was still no relief, her kin took her to another private hospital in Bijnor where a CT scan was done, which the family alleged, showed the bandage in the abdomen.
