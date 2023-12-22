UP doctor, husband assaulted by her ex-paramour

Lucknow, Dec 22 A woman doctor was allegedly molested by her former paramour and his aide near the Samata Mulak intersection in Gomti Nagar. Her husband was also beaten up when he raised an alarm, said the police.

“It happened when the couple was on their way back home in their car. The Gomti Nagar police have registered a case under the relevant sections on the complaint of the victim and started investigation,” said Ashish Srivastava, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east).

In her complaint, the victim stated that Faiz Khan, a Thakurganj resident, whom she knew before marriage and his friend overtook her car near Samta Mulak crossing.

“As soon as I got out of the car, he started molesting me. My husband was assaulted when he protested,” the woman told police.

According to the victim, Khan had been harassing her even before marriage. Post her marriage, the man was stalking her and even sent her text messages on phone, said the DCP.

The doctor said she had also lodged a complaint with 1090 in this regard, where the accused got counselling, but he did not improve.

