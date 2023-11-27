UP doctors' attendance to be ensured through geo-fencing

Lucknow, Nov 27 Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has directed Divisional Commissioners and District Magistrates to start a system of recording online attendance of community health centre (CHC) and primary health centre (PHC) doctors through geo-fencing and clock the timing of their entry and exit to ensure their presence during fixed hours.

This is being done in view of increasing absenteeism of doctors in CHCs and PHCs.

The Chief Secretary said, "We are also launching a special drive to eliminate the chances of plying of unauthorised ambulances in any district."

He directed officials to ensure that those posted in blocks and tehsils necessarily stayed at the place of their posting only.

He also asked them to make surprise inspections of tehsils and blocks to see that no middleman or tout worked there.

"Take strict action against officials if complaints of touts' interference in their offices are received," he said.

Mishra emphasised the need for seriously taking public complaints during 'tehsil diwas', 'thana diwas' and IGRS portal etc. He said there should be no power cuts during upcoming festivals.

The Chief Secretary added that the coming days were sensitive in view of festivals, including Kartik Purnima.

He said police officers must stay at the place of their posting so that a victim may get prompt help.

