UP draft rolls: Addition, deletion of voter names open till February 6

Lucknow, Jan 6 Uttar Pradesh electors whose names have not appeared in the draft electoral rolls published on Tuesday have time till February 6 for filing applications for inclusion in the voter list, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.

The draft rolls published on Tuesday as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) carry names of 12.55 crore eligible voters while names of nearly 2.89 crore electors have been removed, he said.

If a voter's name is not found in the draft voter list, to include the name, Form 6 is required to be filled and submitted along with Declaration Form and other required documents, he said.

The process of claims and objections will continue till February 6. It will be followed by the Notice Phase involving hearing and verification till February 27. The final electoral roll will be published on March 6, the official said.

Reiterating ECI’s commitment to maintaining the purity of electoral rolls, the CEO said, “The Booth-level lists of electors reported as deceased, permanently migrated, untraceable, or whose forms were not received were shared with the Booth Level Agents appointed by the political parties for verification.”

Chief Electoral Officer Rinwa told reporters that during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, as many as 2.17 crore voters were found missing or shifted from their registered addresses.

As many as 25.47 lakh electorates were found to be registered at more than one place in the electoral rolls, the CEO said.

The CEO said during the exercise, 46.23 lakh voters were found to have died since the last exercise.

He said a total of 18.70 per cent of voters’ signatures did not come during the SIR. These include 14.06 per cent who have shifted or were absent at their address, 2.99 per cent who have died and 1.65 per cent who were enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls.

The CEO highlighted efforts to enrol young voters. “Young electors who have attained 18 years of age on or before January 1, 2026 are being encouraged to apply through Form-6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form and relevant documents,” he said.

So far, 15,78,483 numbers of Form 6 (with or without declaration) have been collected for inclusion of new electors. After inquiry and collection of Declaration Form and relevant documents, names will be added in the electoral rolls, he said.

The CEO assured that no elector’s name will be deleted without the due process.

“As per Para 5(b) of SIR guidelines, no name can be deleted from the draft roll published on January 6, without notice and a speaking order by the ERO/AERO. Any aggrieved elector may appeal to the District Magistrate and thereafter to the Chief Electoral Officer under Section 24 of the RP Act, 1950,” said the CEO.

He said the ECI is committed to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible name remains in the Electoral Roll.

