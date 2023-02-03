UP Dy CM issues directions to provide free blood units to pregnant women
By ANI | Published: February 3, 2023 04:24 AM 2023-02-03T04:24:58+5:30 2023-02-03T09:55:13+5:30
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday issued directions to provide free blood units to pregnant women. ...
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday issued directions to provide free blood units to pregnant women.
Additionally, according to a government release, the relatives of pregnant women would not necessarily have to give blood in exchange.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app