UP Dy CM supports Yogi’s ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ remark, says BJP working to unite people

New Delhi, Aug 27 Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak came out in defence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Batenge toh Katenge’ remarks on Tuesday and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments as well as party leaders have been working to unite people and instil a spirit of national unity.

The Deputy CM, when questioned about the furore over Yogi’s remarks, said that he didn’t see anything wrong with it and rather turned the tables on Opposition parties. He cited the BJP’s 'nation first' policy and accused the Opposition parties of running a divisive and motivated agenda for its "ulterior motives."

“We have been working to bring development to the state and the country but the Opposition has only one agenda -- to promote fear and animosity,” Brajesh Pathak told media persons.

Notably, UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s message of "united we stand, divided we fall" on August 26, invited criticism from the Opposition, as the latter accused him of instigating communal divide by making "polarising" statements. BJP rubbished the objections, saying that it was a mere call to unite the community in the wake of geopolitical crisis in the neighbourhood, but the Opposition had only one intention of finding hatred in the CM’s speech.

CM Yogi Adityanath, speaking at an event in Agra on Monday, said: “Nation can become powerful only when we stay united. Then only, we can remain safe. If we allow division among us, we will be destroyed. See the example of Bangladesh. That mistake shouldn’t be repeated here.”

“Batenge toh katenge, ek rahenge toh nek rahenge (If we get divided, we will be shredded. If we stay together, we will be safe),” he further said at the public meeting.

Notably, Bangladesh has been under intense turmoil as violent students protest over past few months have resulted in many casualties. The violent stir ended up forcing Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to quit the chair and flee the country to save her life.

