UP DyCM blames Mulayam govt for stopping worship in Gyanvapi

Lucknow, Feb 4 Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has hit out at the then Mulayam Singh Yadav government for stopping 'puja' at the Gyanvapi mosque’s southern cellar, also known as 'Vyasji Ka Tehkhana', in 1993 due to vote-bank politics.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function on Saturday evening, Maurya said, “Not only people of Kashi but those all over the country are familiar with the way Mulayam Singh Yadav government had stopped worship in the basement of Vyasji in Gyanvapi in 1993 under a conspiracy.”

This is the same cellar in which the Varanasi district court by an order of January 31 allowed the performance of 'puja'. The worship by priests designated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust began during the wee hours on February 1.

“After Ayodhya, now Har Har Mahadev is reverberating in Mahadev’s city Kashi as well,” Mauya added.

He further said, “Once our government was formed in 2017, we could have started puja, but we maintained decorum. Shiva devotees also showed restraint, went to the court, got orders from there and started worshipping Mahadev. Owing to this, not only us but all the people of the world, who believe in Sanatan Dharma, got equal happiness.”

Referring to Guru Vashishtha (one of the most revered Vedic rishis or sages), Maurya said Lord Ram was the disciple of Shri Guru Vashishtha Ji, and finally, after five centuries, he (Lord Ram) has returned to his abode with the Pran Pratishtha held on January 22. “This is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

He further said India is now regaining its glory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our reputation is also continuously being enhanced all over the world. Today we are making our mark as a global leader,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor