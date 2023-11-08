UP emergency helpline workers seek job security, hike in wages

Lucknow, Nov 8 Women contractual employees of the emergency helpline, UP 112 , are up in arms, demanding job security and an hike in salaries.

The workers, who are the communication specialists at UP 112, are expressing their anger over the issue of job loss due to changing outsourcing companies, by staging protests outside the headquarters.

On Tuesday, the police used mild force and shifted them to Ambedkar Udyan.

ADCP, South Zone, Shashank Singh, said that the protesters were evicted because they were blocking the main road.

“Now they have been shifted to the designated place,” he said.

The protest continued even after ADG UP 112 Ashok Singh assured the protesters that their jobs will not be affected.

“No call taker has been removed. They have had some misunderstanding. Negotiations are being held,” the ADG said.

Meanwhile Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav extended his support to the protesting helpline workers on X.

He tweeted a copy of a letter written to him by workers.

“Even before meeting the chief minister, sisters and daughters who sat in the cold all night were taken into custody in the morning. The true form of BJP's worship of women is ‘Nari Bandhan’.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor