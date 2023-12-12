UP engineers face action for delay in repairing roads

Lucknow, Dec 12 Engineers in Uttar Pradesh are now facing action for their failure to repair roads that were dug up for laying of pipelines.

Jal Nigam (rural) M.D. Balkar Singh on Monday suspended the executive engineer and assistant engineer of Kushinagar for poor road repair work.

The department of Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply has been reviewing road repair work across districts.

Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply principal secretary Anurag Srivastava had directed the MD to carry out a review of road repair work, which was to have been undertaken post road cutting for laying of water pipelines under the Har Ghar Jal scheme.

During the review, the MD found that the road repair work in Kushinagar had not been completed and executive engineer Anurag Gautam was suspended and attached to the headquarters.

Assistant Engineer Atul Kumar Gupta has also been additionally charged with other complaints related to his work in the district.

Jal Nigam (rural) chief engineer has been directed to carry out a detailed investigation into the charges against the two officials.

Singh also warned officials of other districts of similar action in case of laxity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor