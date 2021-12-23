UP: Fake Ayurvedic medicine unit busted, 2 women arrested

Kanpur (UP), Dec 23 The Kanpur police have busted a fake Ayurvedic medicine and chyawanprash manufacturing unit in Naubasta in the Keshav Nagar area. Two women have also been arrested.

The police said that the medicines and chyawanprash were prepared and supplied, claiming to increase potency and reduce obesity.

Police have recovered fake medicines and other things, including chyawanprash and packing material from the spot.

One of the gang members, however, managed to flee.

Additional DCP South Manish Sonkar said that the arrested women have been identified as Sushila Shukla and Preeti Pandey, both residents of Keshav Nagar.

"They all used to make and supply fake Ayurvedic medicines at home. Fake medicines and chyawanprash of 15 brands have been recovered from the spot. The district drug department has been informed and samples have been taken by the concerned department for testing," said the ADCP.

Inspector, Naubasta, Amit Bhadana, said that the accused used to mix 'churan', sugar and some herbs with the original chyawanprash.

"Then they used to pack it in cartons of different brands and used to supply 500 gm boxes for Rs 400, 900 gm boxes for Rs 700. The accused also used to make fake Ayurvedic medicines from churan, and sugar," he said.

The Additional DCP said that the accused used to buy allopathic potency-enhancing medicines.

"Hundreds of Ayurvedic tablets were prepared by grinding them and mixing them in the paste prepared. The arrested women told the police that their responsibility was to prepare medicine and chyawanprash. Vikas, son-in-law of one of the accused, used to supply the medicines in fairs and markets by putting up tents. Recently, the gang supplied medicines at a fair in Madhya Pradesh. Now preparations were being made to supply in the Magh Mela," ADCP further stated.

