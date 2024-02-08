UP Farmers Protest: Security Beefed Up at Delhi Borders, Section 144 Imposed in Noida As Farmers March to Parliament (Watch Video)

The farmers from Uttar Pradesh have announced a protest march to Parliament over their various demands, including hiked compensation. The farmers' groups have called for a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' and a protest march to Parliament in the national capital on Thursday, February 8, to address their demands.

Police imposed Section 144 on Tuesday, stating that the restrictions would be in effect on February 7 and 8. The restrictions include a ban on unlawful assemblies of more than five people and unauthorized processions, including religious and political gatherings, according to the order.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | UP farmers march towards Parliament from Delhi-Noida Chilla border over their various demands including hiked compensation pic.twitter.com/k6A0DzDjW6 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

"Section 144 has been imposed, and all borders have been sealed for 24 hours. Heavy security deployment is in place at all the borders. Arrangements have been made to ensure people do not face any trouble. Security has been heightened, and we are in talks with the farmers. All vehicles are being checked," said DIG, Addl. CP (L&O), Shivhari Meena, as reported by news agency ANI.

Additionally, a massive traffic jam was reported at the Delhi-Noida border on Thursday morning, caused by farmers from Noida and Greater Noida.