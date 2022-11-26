UP: Fire breaks out near Kanpur railway station; no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a godown of plastics opposite the Government Railway Police (GRP) Barrack at the Kanpur Central Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

According to the GRP inspector Ram Krishna Dwivedi, atleast six fire tenders have arrived at the site to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor