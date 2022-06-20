UP: Food delivery boy allegedly assaulted by customer in Lucknow

A Zomato delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a customer in Lucknow, Police said on Monday.

A video of the incident of the delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, went viral on social media.

This is the incident of Ashiana police station area of Lucknow where a person named Ajay Singh ordered food from Zomato on the night of June 18, for which Vineet Kumar Rawat had reached to deliver, police informed.

The delivery boy, Vineet Kumar Rawat, alleged that on Saturday night, as soon as he reached Ajay Singh's door, he asked him his name, but he was asked to go back saying that he cannot take food touched by a Dalit. When the delivery boy, Vineet, asked the reason, he allegedly spat tobacco on him and gave lewd abuses and when Vineet protested against this, he was beaten up fiercely. Somehow, Vineet Rawat escaped from there after saving his life and informed the police. Later, the police registered a case. Till now, the accused has not been arrested.

ADCP East Qasim Abidi said, " A case has been registered on the complaint of the delivery boy and he will be arrested soon."

But looking at the whole incident, police sources said that Ajay Singh did not use casteist words because Ajay Singh's maid is also a Dalit woman and if Ajay had any hatred for Dalits, he would have kept some others also.

"After decades again, the incidents of casteism and mistreatment of Dalits have increased in the BJP government. CM Yogi's interracial friends not only misbehaved with a Dalit food delivery boy but also played with his self-respect and civil rights and spit on his face. Very embarrassing!," tweeted Samajwadi Party criticising Uttar Pradesh's BJP government which was later retweeted by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

