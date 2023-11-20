UP: Fraudster held for fake arms licences, MLA entry pass

Lucknow, Nov 20 A fraudster, Brajesh Kumar Verma alias Tillu, who had obtained arms license and weapons on the basis of forged address proof of Dimapur district of Nagaland and fraudulently had tried to transfer the arms license to Lucknow district, has been arrested along with the vehicle fitted with an unauthorized MLA pass.

Kumar has contested from Hardoi's Mallawan Assembly constituency in 2022 on Samajwadi Party ticket.

A native of Hardoi, the miscreant was arrested by a team of Special Task Force (STF), Uttar Pradesh, from Gomti Nagar and he has been challaned by the Kaiserbagh police.

Police recovered an arm's license, two Aadhar cards, a DL, a Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat Pass, an SUV with a pass pasted on it, Rs 23,500 in cash and two mobile phones from him.

Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh, said that the accused Brijesh Kumar Verma alias Tillu, had never been in Dimapur district of Nagaland even though he had fraudulently applied to the Lucknow District Magistrate for transfer of the said arms license which he obtained from Dimapur.

It further surfaced that Brajesh had obtained a license for a pistol and one rifle respectively at Dimapur West and purchased these weapons from arms shops of West Bengal and was using them while living in Lucknow and Hardoi between the year 2016 and 2019.

While living in Lucknow, he was doing property dealing and was carrying the weapons, for which he also had submitted a transfer application.

Brajesh also had purchased and used a .32 bore pistol and 30.06 bore rifle and magazine with cartridges on the basis of a fraudulently obtained arms license on June 25, 2020.

In the course of investigation, the STF team questioned Brajesh by bringing him along with his SUV on which the MLA's entry pass of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat was pasted, and he could not give satisfactory answer and was arrested.

