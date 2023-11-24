UP gangster’s ill-gotten properties worth Rs 142 cr attached

Hamirpur, Nov 24 The police have initiated action under Gangsters Act against an inter-state gangster, Keshav Babu Shivhare, having a 36-year history of land-grabbing and extortion in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur.

The police have attached the 58-year-old gangster’s illegally acquired property worth Rs 142 crore.

The police have also acted against Shivhare’s associates and brothers Vishnu Shivhare, 55, and Deepak Shivhare, 38.

The three accused have a total of 43 cases registered against them, some of which are in Madhya Pradesh.

Additional director general of police, Prayagraj Zone, Bhanu Bhaskar said the first case against Shivhare was registered in 1987 for smuggling psychotropic substances. Over time, he rose to power and became involved in illegal mining activities.

“Shivhare subsequently formed his own gang and established an empire through land grabbing and extortion,” said Bhanu.

Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, Deeksha Sharma said that an extensive investigation was conducted to identify the gang’s assets with the assistance of the district administration.

The attached property includes 350 acres of land, educational institutions, residential properties, five stone crusher plants, 40 trucks used for mining and Rs 36 lakh held in various bank accounts. All these assets were acquired through criminal activities.

Sharma said that Shivhare is involved in 22 cases, Vishnu in 12 cases and Deepak in nine cases. The three are currently in jail.

“We have recently registered a case under the Gangsters Act against the three accused and attached their properties. Raids are underway to locate other gang members and attach their assets as well,” she added.

