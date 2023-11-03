UP girl ends life after being pulled up for ‘gutka’ addiction

Mahoba, Nov 3 A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after she was humiliated for consuming 'gutka' (tobacco) by her teacher in front of her father in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba.

The student, Anjali Sahu, hung herself hours after her father was summoned by the school teacher and told that his daughter had become addicted to gutka.

The incident took place on Thursday.

“The school authorities said that she would not be allowed to attend classes till she gave up the habit. Minutes after the girl returned home with her father, she locked herself in her room. An hour later when the family members found the doors of her room locked from inside, they broke open the doors and found her body hanging from the hook of a ceiling fan,” the girl’s father Amit Sahu told reporters.

Later, they brought her down from the noose and took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Sahu said his daughter was a class 11 student of Badri Singh Kanya Inter College in Kabrai area of Mahoba.

She was an average student in studies.

“In my presence, the teacher had asked her to check her school bag from which several sachets of gutka were found,” he said.

SHO, Kabrai, Birendra Pratap said the victim’s family have not mentioned anything about the possible reason that prompted the minor to end her life and that the matter will be investigated.

“We will interrogate the teacher as well as other students who were present when she was scolded,” he said.

