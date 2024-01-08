UP girl kidnapped, drugged & raped, accused arrested

Lucknow, Jan 8 A 17-year-old girl was abducted from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, drugged and brought to Lucknow where she was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man and his aide on January 3.

Police have arrested the main accused, Sandeep Kumar, who runs a salon in Barabanki.

The girl’s father alleged that the local police in Masauli did not register his case and action was initiated only after he met the Superintendent of Police, Barabanki.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Barabanki, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that Sandeep was charged under section 376D (gang-rape) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“So far, we have only found the involvement of Sanddep in the case. Investigation is on and if anyone else is involved in the crime, he would also be arrested,” Sinha said.

The girl’s father said that his daughter left home for the coaching institute at 11 a.m. on January 3 but did not return.

“As soon as she reached the village crossing, Sandeep and his aide dragged her into a car. The accused then gave her sedatives and took her to a house in Lucknow where they raped her,” he said.

“When she regained consciousness at 2.30 a.m. the next day, she managed to escape and took a taxi home. Initially, cops forced me not to register a case and threatened me. An FIR was lodged only after I met the SP,” he alleged.

“If my daughter does not get justice, she will commit suicide,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor