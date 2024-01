UP girl thrown in front of train by eve-teasers, loses limbs

Bareilly, Oct 11 In a shocking incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly lost her limbs after sge was thrown in front of moving train by two youths when she protested against eve-teasing.

The girll, who lost both her legs and a hand, has been admitted to a hospital where her condition is said to be critical.

She has also suffered multiple fractures.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in CB Ganj area when the girl was returning from coaching.

The Chief Minister has taken cognisance of the incident and the inspector in charge, chowki in charge and beat constable have been suspended.

One of the accused youths and his father have been arrested.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the girl.

According to the girl’s uncle, the victim is a student of Intermediate and went to coaching classes in the evening.

The arrested youth and his friend would often harass her.

The girl’s family had even complained about this to the youth’s family but this did not have any effect on the boys.

On Tuesday evening, when she was returning home, the boys again misbehaved with her and when she resisted, they threw her in front of a moving train. T

he girl was later found in a pool of blood with her legs and one hand severed.

She was rushed to a hospital in Izzatnagar later in the night where the doctors performed surgery.

Dr O.P. Bhaskar of the hospital, meanwhile, said that the condition of the girl is critical and efforts are being made to save her life.

