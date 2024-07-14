UP govt acted swiftly to check losses due to floods

Lucknow, July 14 The Uttar Pradesh's pre-monsoon preparations have successfully averted major losses from flooding, demonstrating foresight and effective planning.

These efforts in highly sensitive areas and sensitive areas have resulted in the relocation of over 11,962 individuals to safer locations in the last 10 days, ultimately saving countless lives during this critical period, said a government spokesman.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited ground zero while officials were deployed in the field. He also conducted aerial surveys of the affected areas and inspected them by boat.

During his visits, the chief minister distributed relief kits to flood victims and consoled disaster-stricken individuals. He provided financial assistance to kin of families who lost their loved ones in the disaster.

The Yogi government had initiated flood preparations well ahead of the monsoon's arrival in the state. All necessary measures were completed across 24 flood-prone and 16 sensitive districts to mitigate potential disaster scenarios.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen stated that on the chief minister’s instructions, continuous monitoring is being conducted in flood-affected areas.

"In Shravasti, due to a sudden release of water in Nepal, 11 workers who were in the fields were rescued late at night. It took about 8 hours of intense effort, but everyone was safely rescued. Similarly, seven individuals stranded in floods in Pilibhit were airlifted and rescued in coordination with the Air Force. Additionally, 76 people trapped in the flood in Kushinagar were successfully rescued."

The Relief Commissioner said that in the past 10 days, over 11,962 people have been relocated to safe areas in the flood-affected regions. Additionally, more than 21,239 cattle have been moved to secure locations.

There are currently 804 flood shelters operational in these areas, accommodating a total of 1,365 individuals.

Furthermore, 1,178 flood posts have been established to monitor the situation continuously, with 914 boats actively operating in the affected zones.

A total of 12 teams from NDRF, nine from SDRF, 23 from PAC, and one from SSB have been deployed to carry out relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the state. Continuous coordination is maintained with the Army, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, and PAC in these regions.

Medical teams are conducting health check-ups, and arrangements for drinking water, medicines, and ORS are in place. Beds have been provided for rest, and adequate lighting has been arranged for nighttime. Additionally, milk and nutritious food have been organised for children in these shelters.

