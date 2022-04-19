UP govt allots agricultural, residential land to 63 Bangladeshi families in the state

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday allotted agricultural and residential land papers to 63 Hindu Bengali refugee families that migrated in 1970s from East Pakistan. Along with this, they will also be provided with a residential lease and approval letter under Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna. "I welcome all the brothers and sisters from the 63 families. In Kanpur's Rasulabad, the arrangement has been made to provide two acres to each family for agriculture and 200 square yards for housing to each family in the total of 130 hectares of land," said Yogi Adityanath. The chief minister stated that under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to each for the construction of the house.

A total of 65 Hindu Bengali families were rehabilitated and got jobs at Madan Yarn Mill in Hastinapur district. However, the mill was shut down on 8 August, 1984. Now, among these 65 families, members of two have died. Hence, 63 families need rehabilitation. There were a total of 407 families, out of which 65 were left when the mill was closed. The rest migrated to other places. In the present day, only 63 families are left who were leading their life like nomads."Rs 1.20 lakh will be available for houses and land levelling will be done under MNREGA", added the chief minister. The facility of land development and irrigation will be provided through NREGS. Along with this, work will be done here under MNREGA, so that these families can get better facilities. According to the chief minister, giving land to the 63 families holds significance because the people fled their native country due to religious persecution. "India is working to rehabilitate them. It shows India's humanity. This will benefit a population of 400 people." Speaking about rehabilitating people in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "When our government was formed in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, one lakh eight thousand families were benefitted under Mukhimanti Awas Yojana. Mushar community along with five other communities including Vantangia caste were given benefits. The insensitive previous governments did nothing for them."

