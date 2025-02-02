UP govt hiding the truth on Mahakumbh stampede: Dimple Yadav

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 2 Criticising the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party MP from Mainpuri constituency Dimple Yadav on Sunday accused it of hiding the truth related to the Mahakumbh stampede in which at least 30 people lost their lives.

She claimed that the Yogi government was busy hiding the truth about the Mahakumbh incident.

Dimple Yadav, who was in Etawah to attend the 'Tilak ceremony' of Samajwadi Party MP Jitendra Dohare's son, told mediapersons: "The Yogi government is busy hiding the incident that took place in the Mahakumbh. Whereas, in reality, the incident is very big... the government is continuously trying to hide. The government is busy garnering false praise regarding the Mahakumbh Mela."

Dimple Yadav said that the government and its entire machinery are trying to brush the Mahakumbh incident onto the carpet.

"We want to tell the government that those who are wandering, you should ensure that the families receive the mortal remains of their relatives. Their pain should be understood," she said.

Dimple Yadav said that the government and officials are holding back from speaking on the truth about information that is being presented by the media regarding the Mahakumbh tragedy.

"No one is ready to come forward to help those who are suffering. This act of Yogi government is indeed condemnable," she said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the incident of rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Ayodhya, the Samajwadi Party said that her family should get justice.

Talking about other instances of crime, she said "this shows that law and order is completely collapsed in Uttar Pradesh".

Earlier, on Sunday, Awadhesh Prasad, the Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad, burst into tears during a press conference over the rape and murder of a Dalit woman and declared that he would resign from his position if the perpetrators of the heinous crime were not caught and punished.

Prasad's teary outburst was in response to the murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman whose body was found in Ayodhya, which is a part of the Faizabad constituency.

According to reports, the naked body of the woman was recovered from a canal near her village. As per her family members, she was violated before the murder and her eyes were also gouged out.

The Samajwadi Party MP, speaking to the press, started crying over the incident, lamenting that he could not save her.

A video of Prasad breaking down also circulated on the social media. In the video, he can be seen crying while fellow colleagues were consoling him.

"I will raise this matter in Lok Sabha before the Prime Minister. I will resign from Lok Sabha if we do not get justice. We are failing to save our daughters. How did this happen to our daughter," he could be heard saying in the video.

The incident has left the villagers angry and outraged, while her family members are demanding stringent action against the perpetrators.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took note of the incident and promised that the guilty would face the harshest punishment.

