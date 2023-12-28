UP govt invites applications for construction workers to work in Israel

Lucknow, Dec 28 The Uttar Pradesh government has invited applications on urgent basis from construction workers for openings in building construction work in Israel.

An advertisement issued by the labour department of UP government said: “The government is providing a golden opportunity to construction workers for getting jobs. Under this, applications are being invited from raj mistri, tiles workers, shuttering workers and those involved in netting, etc, through the Government of India’s National Skill Development Mission to work in safe places in Israel on building construction.”

The job will pay each worker Rs 1.25 lakh a month with an additional Rs 15,000 per month as bonus fund. This will be deposited in the account of the company and paid to the worker at the end of his tenure.

In May, India and Israel had agreed for 42,000 India workers, including 34,000 construction workers, to be sent to Israel for work. While Israel has been facing labour shortage for a while, the situation has become compounded by the ongoing conflict with Palestine since October 7.

Israel has since cancelled the work permits of Palestinians, leading to a massive shortage of workers in the country.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and they reportedly discussed “advancing the arrival of Indian workers in Israel”.

On December 15, the Haryana government too had also issued a similar advertisement for 10,000 openings but came under attack from the Opposition for wanting to send its people to a war-torn country.

Haryana called for workers who are skilled in framework, shuttering, iron bending, setting up ceramic tiles and plastering. They were offered a monthly salary of over Rs 1.55 lakh and a contract not exceeding 63 months.

The UP government has laid down certain conditions, which an applicant needs to fulfil. For example, an applicant needs to excel in at least one of the skills required. He should have a valid passport but failing that, the government will help in applying for a Tatkal passport.

The worker will have to sign a mandatory contract for a minimum of one year to a maximum of five years of employment. The applicant or any member of their family should not have worked in Israel earlier.

The applicant, who should be between 21 years and 45 years, will be required to fund his own travel to and from Israel. They should also have a minimum of three years’ experience in the specified work.

