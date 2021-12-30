UP govt renames Jhansi Railway Station as ' Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday renamed Jhansi railway station as Veerangana Laxmibai railway station.

Taking to Twitter, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The 'Jhansi Railway Station' of Uttar Pradesh will now be known as 'Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'."

This comes after the state government got the approval to rename the railway station from the central government.

Earlier also, the UP government had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj, and Mughalsarai station as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor