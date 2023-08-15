UP govt school teacher booked for thrashing five-year-old

Prayagraj, Aug 15 The Prayagraj police in Uttar Pradesh have lodged an FIR against an assistant teacher at a primary school in a village under Uruwa block for allegedly thrashing a Class 1 student.

SHO, Meja, Rajesh Upadhyay said that further action will be taken against the accused teacher soon.

The Block Education Officer of Uruwa has also initiated an inquiry in this connection.

As per reports, Ramnagar Bazaar area resident Gunja Chaudhary’s five-year-old son Archit was admitted to the primary school in Ramnagar Tesihia Ka Pura village around 15 days back.

The boy’s family alleged that assistant teacher Sarfaraz Hussain thrashed him with a cane as punishment over some mistake on Monday.The boy reportedly got injured due to the alleged thrashing.

