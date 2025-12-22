UP govt tables supplementary budget amid sharp political sparring

New Delhi, Dec 22 Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday defended the state government’s move to present a supplementary budget, asserting that the additional financial allocation is crucial to accelerating development across the state.

He said the supplementary budget aligns with the broader vision of national growth and is aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted progress of key projects and welfare schemes.

“The supplementary budget is essential for the development of Uttar Pradesh. Just as it is necessary for India’s overall growth, this additional allocation is dedicated to driving development in the state,” Maurya said, underlining that the government remains committed to strengthening infrastructure, public services, and welfare delivery.

The presentation of the supplementary budget, however, triggered a strong political debate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, with opposition leaders questioning both its timing and necessity.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, acknowledged the constitutional validity of presenting a supplementary budget but said the circumstances under which it is being brought must be examined carefully.

“Under the Constitution, the government has the authority to present a supplementary budget. When there is a need for expenditure that exceeds the allocated funds, it must be presented to the House as a supplementary budget to withdraw the amount from the Consolidated Fund,” Pandey said. He added that the House’s approval is mandatory before any additional spending can take place. “The discussion now will focus on when and under what circumstances the supplementary budget is being presented,” he said, signalling that the opposition would scrutinise the government’s justification during the debate.

The Samajwadi Party stepped up its criticism, alleging mismanagement and poor utilisation of funds allocated in the original budget. Party MLA Kamal Akhtar questioned the logic behind introducing a supplementary budget when a significant portion of the existing budget remains unspent.

“When the government brings a budget, it also brings a supplementary budget once the previous budget is spent. According to official figures, only around 24 per cent has been spent so far, so what is the point of bringing a new supplementary budget now?” Akhtar asked.

He accused the government of misleading the public by announcing large budgets without ensuring timely implementation. “The government presents a big budget and then fails to spend it, disrupting development and affecting ongoing schemes,” he said.

Despite the criticism, the ruling dispensation maintains that supplementary allocations are a routine financial exercise aimed at addressing emerging needs, funding priority sectors, and ensuring that flagship programmes are not delayed due to budgetary constraints.

The debate over the supplementary budget is expected to intensify in the Assembly, with the opposition pressing for accountability and transparency, while the government seeks to project the move as a proactive step towards sustaining Uttar Pradesh’s development momentum.

