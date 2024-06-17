UP govt to accelerate construction of 'Rashtriya Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow

Lucknow, June 17 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to accelerate the construction of the 'Rashtriya Prerna Sthal' in Lucknow as part of its ongoing mission to ensure comprehensive development of the state capital.

The Rashtriya Prerna Sthal is being developed on the banks of the Gomti River in Sector-J of the Basant Kunj Yojana locality in Lucknow, as per the master plan.

Various construction works are currently underway at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, including a museum.

The responsibility for completing all the constructions, including that of a museum, has been entrusted to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

The 'sthal' will showcase various aspects of the lives of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

In this context, a fund of Rs 21.07 crore has been released for the installation of the three statues.

The total estimated cost of the construction and development works being carried out at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal is estimated at Rs 138 crore of which Rs 1 crore was disbursed as a token amount, while Rs 28.47 crore and Rs 21.52 crore was released as the first and second instalments, respectively, totalling Rs 72.7 crore.

The process of accelerating the ongoing works under the project has now begun after the grant of financial and administrative approvals.

A large-scale parking area is being constructed for vehicles. Additionally, three helipads are being built, and statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Deendayal Upadhyay are being installed.

Furthermore, the construction and development works include the museum block, entrance lobby, reception area, VIP lounge, backstage greenroom, VIP dining hall with a capacity for 50 people, indoor-outdoor display areas, yoga centre, multipurpose hall, meditation centre, cafeteria block, and restrooms.

