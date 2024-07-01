UP govt to install over 2,500 solar mast lighting systems across districts

Lucknow, July 1 The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated the process of installing solar-powered mast lighting systems across various districts.

A detailed action plan has been developed to boost solar energy in the state and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) has initiated the process of selecting an agency through an e-tender to carry out the installation of 2,500 solar mast lighting systems in different districts.

According to a government spokesman, the chosen agency will be tasked with supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning these lights at a cost of Rs 29.78 crore within a four-month timeframe.

Additionally, UPNEDA is actively developing an IVR and dashboard monitoring system to support the land bank management portal and other initiatives.

According to the plan, Solar PV White LED high-mast light systems will be installed at selected sites across various districts of the state. These mast lights will utilise a lithium ferro phosphate battery system operating at 12.8 volts, and despite emitting white light, they will not produce ultraviolet rays.

They will produce light at a rate of 135 lumens per watt, ensuring effective illumination outdoors and reliable operation in temperatures ranging from zero to 60 degrees Celsius.

The agency responsible for installation will ensure both the quality of these lights and their operation and maintenance throughout the five-year warranty period.

Meanwhile, UPNEDA has also begun work on the Land Bank Management Application. In this sequence, responsibility has been delegated to the UP Electronics Corporation Limited, which will complete the work through its software development agency.

After completion of the work, UPNEDA will be able to complete all the tasks, like outline application management, regular compliance, documents and contracts assessment, and tenant and financial management through the land bank portal.

It will also serve as an effective platform for engaging with the stakeholders. This application will be based on a three-tier-based system.

UPNEDA is also creating a portal aimed at converting stubble into biofuel.

This platform will enable farmers to sell stubble, which UPNEDA will then process into biofuel.

Alongside this portal, UPNEDA is integrating a generative AI-powered IVR and dashboard monitoring system, which will effectively track and manage beneficiaries participating in the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and PM Kusum Yojana.

