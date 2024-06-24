UP govt to speed up 'spiritual circuit' development with tourist site survey

Lucknow, June 24 In an attempt to bolster tourism across Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has embarked on developing 12 major tourism circuits.

Among these initiatives, a significant thrust has been placed on enhancing the spiritual circuit, tapping into its vast potential.

According to a government spokesperson, a meticulous action plan has been chalked out to foster tourism within the spiritual circuit.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has now commenced preparations to implement this detailed strategy.

Key components of the action plan include conducting surveys of tourist destinations and performing gap analysis to identify areas for improvement and emphasising adherence to the UP Tourism Policy Document 2022 with the plan to prioritise standards based on the 7 S' -- Suchna (Awareness), Swagat (Welcome), Suvidha (Amenities), Suraksha (Safety), Swachthta (Cleanliness), Sanrachna (Infrastructure) and Sahyog (Support).

In recent years, Uttar Pradesh has significantly advanced its tourism sector, emerging as a key destination attracting tourists from around the globe.

The development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Ayodhya Dham, along with their respective corridors, has elevated these sites to premier tourist attractions within the state.

Additionally, the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025, expected to draw a staggering 30 crore participants, further underscores Uttar Pradesh's growing prominence on the tourism map.

To strategically enhance tourism development across various circuits, including the spiritual circuit, a detailed project report (DPR) is slated for preparation. This DPR will conduct thorough tourist gap analyses, setting a new course for tourism initiatives.

Furthermore, this report is significant in terms of branding and marketing, among other aspects. It will determine standards such as the handling capacity of tourist destinations within the spiritual circuit.

Based on these criteria, decisions will be made regarding the optimal strategies for developing each tourist destination.

Data will also be collected from photography, video clips and drone coverage.

According to the action plan, the agency chosen by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department to conduct tourist gap analysis will collaborate closely with department officials to determine the survey methodology tailored to departmental requirements.

The survey report will encompass feedback sampling from visitors, along with photography and video documentation of all selected tourist destinations, to be included in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The action plan entails gathering feedback from visitors at all selected tourist spots and destinations, as outlined in the DPR.

This process includes collecting tourism statistics, evaluating growth trends and capacity, and prioritising a citizen-centric approach.

These efforts are expected to enhance the state government's revenue and attract higher tourist footfalls, while also fostering substantial foreign investments. This influx of investments is anticipated to generate employment opportunities, improve local facilities, and contribute to the overall development of the region.

